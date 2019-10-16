Not exempting CNG vehicles from odd-even scheme will give wrong signal to buyers: IRF

Global safety body IRF on October 16 sought exemption for private CNG vehicles from odd-even scheme in the national capital, and said that not doing so will give a wrong signal to buyers of such vehicles.

The road rationing odd-even scheme of Delhi government is set to return in the national capital for the third time from November 4-15.

"International Road Federation (IRF) welcomes Delhi government's move but also wants private CNG vehicles to be included in the odd-even scheme as these vehicles use much cleaner fuel and emit lesser carbon per unit capacity than two-wheelers," IRF said in a statement here.

IRF President Emiritus K Kapila said non-inclusion of private CNG vehicles by the Delhi government will act as disincentive for buyers of clean fuel CNG vehicles in the capital and give a wrong signal to future buyers.

"The government's move to include two-wheelers may be well intentioned but was it backed by substantive thought and measures is a pertinent question," Kapila said.

"In Delhi, two-wheelers outnumber four-wheelers...nearly double the number of four-wheelers of the vehicles plying on Delhi roads. They are major cause of air pollution. Mumbai and other major cities have less pollution because they have less number of two-wheelers," he said.

IRF said that transport alone cannot be singled out as the main source for city's air pollution and other sources of pollution should also be addressed at the same time.

It added that most roads in Delhi were planned a long-time ago and they cannot cope with the ever increasing number of cars and other vehicles.

"This is causing massive congestion problems, especially at 'rush hour' when vehicles literally crawl on all major roads. Delhi's congestion has doubled in the last eight to 10 years and threatens to fail all projections. The capital's congestion resulting in pollution is worst among 35 Indian cities and is four times more than Mumbai and Bangalore," Kapila said.