Not enough buggies operating between security & boarding gates of Delhi airport's T3: Parliamentary panel

Many boarding gates in Delhi airport’s T3 terminal are very far from security gates and not enough battery-operated buggies are operating between the two points, a parliamentary committee report said.

The members of Parliamentary Committee on Estimates visited T3 with the representatives of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on September 26 last year, said its report that was tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Delhi airport, which is operated and managed by GMR Group-led DIAL, has three terminals. ”The committee had observed that many of the boarding gates at this (T3) terminal were very far from the security gates which made it difficult for the passengers, especially old age, female and child passengers, to reach the boarding gates,” the report mentioned.

Change of boarding gate at the last minute was also causing inconvenience to the passengers as they had to walk long distance at very short notice, it noted. ”Though, there is a facility of battery operated buggies at T3 to reach to the boarding gates, they were very less in number to cater to the huge passenger traffic at the T3,” it added.