Not confident about landing a job? Take this specialist's help

Pramit Kothari, a 21 year-old management student in Mumbai, has been taking assistance of his seniors from college to ensure that he is able to prepare accordingly for his upcoming placements. Hailing from a small town, Kothari did not know the process of placements in Tier-1 regions.

He is not alone. It is now a fact that a degree is not enoygh to bag that coveted job. Students need to possess both the right skillsets and soft skills.

And this is a gap which Board Infinity is looking to fill. Set up in August 2017, the company offers services to both colleges and students and aims to help find relevant employment for job-seekers. The firm is eyeing a revenue of Rs 4 crore this year. Last year, it had a revenue of around Rs 80 lakh.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Sumesh Nair, co-founder of Board Infinity said that they are specifically targeting the smaller colleges and helping them create learning paths for different job roles.

"Our USP is that we don't have professors but there are industry professionals who exactly know what skills are relevant for the industry and how a student should prepare for an interview," he added.

Apart from the smaller institutes, Nair said that institutes like XLRI, Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in Jammu, Kashipur, Sambalpur and Sirmaur are also using their platform.

On the skilling front, Nair said that business-to-business is their biggest market and they will look to increase their share on that front. Courses like data science and full stack development are offered. The duration of the course could be 120-150 hours and above.

Here, Nair said that there is a base training fee and an income-sharing agreement where they recoup those payments over a period of time. At present, about 170 plus income-share agreements have made with the students and this kick-in only when the student finds a job.

Unlike other players offering skilling services or educational courses to upskill, Board Infinity aims to offer a 360 ambit of services from how to write a resume, what does the job role mean and skillsets required.

Career services

The company also offers a Career Booster Package for students where coaches will clear doubts, guide them to plan their career, help build a powerful resume & LinkedIn profile, strategize and prepare for all sorts of interviews. It also has a one year job search support and is offered for Rs 24,900.

Board Infinity also has a placement assistance package for Rs 4,899 and this covers resume review, mock interviews and LinkedIn review.

Apart from this, they provide services on creating a LinkedIn profile and clarity on job roles in companies for a fee.