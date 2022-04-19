English
    Not carrying your driving license and pulled over by traffic police? Here's help

    The fine may range between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 for merely forgetting to carry the documents. However, there’s a way out.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
    Representative Image (Source: Twitter / @trafficchd)

    While driving, if you are pulled over by the traffic police, the first thing they would do is check the documents of your vehicle and your driving license, even if you haven’t committed an offence. However, if you are not carrying any of the necessary documents – registration certificate, PUC certificate, driving license or a valid motor insurance – you’ll be issued a challan. The fine may range between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 for merely forgetting to carry the documents. However, there’s a way out.

    AnApp that will help

    According to the rules notified by the Ministry of Road Transport, motorists can store soft copies of their vehicle's documents in DigiLocker and mParivahan apps. The users can either download or show the particular to the cops during checking on the app. Traffic police has been instructed to treat soft copies at par with the hard copies.

    Benefits from Digi Locker app

    Digi Locker app keeps all your documents safe. You can simply show up with your smartphone during checking and you will be saved from the traffic fine. Digi Locker app allows you to store your documents online. While you can keep the hard copies of your documents safely at home, the soft copies can be stores in the above said apps, which is much convenient.



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 12:30 pm
