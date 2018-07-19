App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 08:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Not appropriate to say none of the Ganga projects have made any headway: Satyapal Singh

In case of sewer network, "out of 4,812 km of sanctioned sewer network, approximately 2,050 km sewer lines have been laid till now under the Namami Gange Programme, including the National Ganga River Basin Authority (NGRBA)," he added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

It is not appropriate to say that none of the Ganga projects have seen any progress in the past several decades, Union minister Satyapal Singh told the Lok Sabha today, stating that a network of 2,050 km sewer lines under the Namami Gange project has been set up, besides installing sewage treatment plants.

"It is not a fact that none of the clean Ganga projects have been able to get any headway in the past several decades. In fact, sewage treatment capacity of approximately 1,684 million litres per day (MLD) has been created through interception and diversion (I&D) and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) projects since 1985 in Ganga Action Plan (GAP-I), GAP-II, National Ganga River Basin Authority (NGRBA), Namami Ganga and other schemes in the towns along Ganga," the minister of state for Ganga Rejuvenation said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

In case of sewer network, "out of 4,812 km of sanctioned sewer network, approximately 2,050 km sewer lines have been laid till now under the Namami Gange Programme, including the National Ganga River Basin Authority (NGRBA)," he added.

In response to a separate question, Singh said under the Namami Gange project, work on 34 ghats and nine crematoriums has been completed.

related news

The expenditure incurred on construction of ghats and crematoriums till March 2018 was Rs 159.22 crore, he said.

"Under the Namami Gange programme, 37 projects have been sanctioned for construction of 151 ghats and 54 crematoria in five basin states. Of these 34 ghats and nine crematoria have been completed till date," Singh said.

Of the 34 completed ghats, 10 are in Uttarakhand, 23 in Uttar Pradesh and one in Jharkhand. All the nine crematoriums are in Uttarakhand.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 08:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.