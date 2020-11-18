Not against corporates, but need to protect farmers: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh

While inaugurating a USA-Punjab investors’ meeting on November 17, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said his government was not against corporates but only wanted to ensure the farmers are protected.

“We are not against corporates, but there has to be a regulation to protect the farmers and the long-standing relationship they have with the arhtiyas (commission agents),” the chief minister said.

CM Amarinder Singh asserted that any attempt to do away with the system would not work and highlighted that his government had brought in legislations to negate the impact of the farm laws passed by the Centre earlier.

“We have to ensure food security,” the chief minister said. According to a report by The Tribune, he also pointed out that while India was exporting wheat, it did not mean that the surplus food grain would remain forever. “The country has to keep its reserves,” he said.

Highlighting that the United States was the top export destination for Punjab-based companies, the chief minister also invited investors to enjoy the state’s business culture during the meet.

In October, Punjab’s Legislative Assembly had passed three bills to overrule Centre’s new farm laws. Opposition Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Lok Insaaf supported the bills.

The bills passed by Punjab Assembly provide for imprisonment of minimum three years for the sale or purchase of wheat or paddy below the minimum support price (MSP), exemption of farmers from the attachment of land up to 2.5 acres and prevention of hoarding and black-marketing of agricultural produce.