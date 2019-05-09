Not AAP, but only Congress can defeat Narendra Modi: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi May 9 accused the AAP of "opening doors" for Narendra Modi and the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Canvassing support for Congress's East Delhi candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely, Gandhi, in a rally, asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cannot defeat Modi, but his party can.

Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal make promises that cannot be fulfilled, he said.

"The Aam Aadmi Party gave a slogan (in 2014) 'Arvind Kejriwal for CM and Narendra Modi for PM'. The doors for Narendra Modi were opened by the Aam Aadmi Party," Gandhi said.

This is Gandhi's second rally in the national capital in a week.

On Wednesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also held roadshows in support of her party's East Delhi and South Delhi candidates Sheila Dikshit and Vijender Singh.