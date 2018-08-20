Not a single village in Goa is ODF verified!

Moneycontrol News

Government data shows that since 2015-16, Goa has not had a single village that is open defecation-free (ODF). CM Manohar Parrikar's vision to make Goa ODF before 2018 end, thus seems like a distant dream in the current scenario. Goa shares this reputation with the one state and two Union territories - Tripura, Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

A village is declared ODF verified if when faeces is visibly not to be found in the village with each household using safe methods to treat the waste.

As per a report in The Times of India, since the launch of Swachh Bharat Mission, on October 2, 2014, data sourced from the Union ministry of drinking water and sanitation shows that not a single village in Goa has met the norms of ODF.

Till last year, only 22 villages out of the total 375 in Goa have declared themselves ODF. However, this information is yet to be verified by the Union ministry. The verification process begins once a village passes a Gram Sabha resolution, which states that it has achieved ODF status. This is followed by a survey at household-level and the entire village by independent teams.

The verification process is carried out twice: first verification is carried out within three months of declaration and the second after about six months from the first verification, according to Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin guidelines.

Earlier this year, Parrikar had announced that the government will provide around 72,000 toilets to eligible households all around the state.