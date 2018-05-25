Not a drop to drink: NGO offers water to thirsty animals

With the mercury soaring to 46 degrees Celsius and water hard to find, an NGO has stepped in to quench the thirst of animals in two villages of Bundi district by replenishing ponds and other reserves with tank water. Summers in Bundi, about 235 km from the state capital of Jaipur, are marked by a scorching sun and temperatures touching 46 degrees Celsius and sometimes even beyond that.

For the last week, water tankers are being sent daily to Chainpuriya and Devdungri villages in the area to fill up empty reserves and tanks meant for animals in and around the two villages, said Sanjeev Sankhala, head of the Help Suffering Lives Society (HSLS).

HSLS decided to intervene after newspapers reported that cattle and other animals were dying of thirst in these areas, Sankhala said.

He added that the service will continue till the monsoon rains arrive and there is sufficient water available.

The NGO has also kept teams of veterinarians on standby so they can rush to the aid of sick animals when called upon to do so.

Though intended for the animals, the additional supply is also helping villagers meet their daily water needs.

According to Kamlesh Sharma, who is coordinating the water supply operations of HSLS in Bundi, over 1,600 villagers are availing drinking water from the tankers.

The water tankers sent by the government are of little help, he said. Supply is irregular and the timings erratic, he added.

“The water service in the two villages has saved lives of several animals and is also quenching the thirst of locals,” said Birdhilal Bheel, a grateful resident of Devdungri.