App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 08:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Northwest India to witness increased rainfall activity in next 48 hrs: IMD

The IMD said that a low-pressure area is very likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around July 13 and become more marked thereafter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The India Meteorological Department forecast yesterday that monsoon rains over north and central India would pick up in the next 4-5 days, even as heavy rainfall continued to hammer coastal Maharashtra and Goa. The rains in Mumbai was the highest recorded this season. It forced schools and colleges to remain shut.

The downpour flooded several roads, leading to traffic jams which decelerated the pace of the maximum city. People were seen negotiating their way through knee-deep water.

The IMD said that a low-pressure area is very likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around July 13 and become more marked thereafter.

"Ongoing active monsoon conditions are very likely to continue over central India and south peninsula during next 5-6 days. Rainfall activity is likely to increase over parts of northwest India during next 48 hours. Subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over east and northeast India during next 4-5 days," it said.

related news

It has issued a red-coloured warning for Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat for tomorrow, and for west Madhya Pradesh on July 11.

The Met department has a four colour-coded warning system and red signifies extreme weather events.

According to the IMD, monsoon deficiency in the country is 9 per cent. East and northeast India recorded a deficiency of 24 per cent, while northwest and central India recorded 8 and 5 per cent respectively.

The southern peninsula has recorded 10 per cent more rainfall that the normal.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 08:40 am

tags #Current Affairs #IMD #India #Weather

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.