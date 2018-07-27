App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 08:52 PM IST

Northern Railway PRS system to remain closed for three hours on July 29-July 30

Due to static and dynamic database compression activity in the passenger reservation system, the services would be temporarily suspended from 11.45 pm to 02.45 am on the intervening night of July 29-July 30, it said.

The passenger reservation system of the Northern Railway would be suspended for three hours on the intervening night of July 29-July 30, the railways said. All services of PRS reservation activities, enquiry on 139 and internet booking would not be available during the closure hours, it said.

