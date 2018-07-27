App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Northern Railway extends 2 trains to Haridwar to clear kanwaria rush

74022 Haridwar-Delhi DEMU will depart from Haridwar at 2.05 am and reach Shamli at 5.30 am. It will proceed on its onward journey to Delhi at 5.40 am.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Northern Railway has decided to extend two trains to Haridwar to clear the extra rush of passengers and for the convenience of kanwarias, according to a statement of the Railways. The Northern Railway (NR) has extended the 74023 Delhi- Shamli DEMU. It will leave Shamli at 11.02 pm on its onward journey to Haridwar, where it will reach at 1.55 am the next day. The arrangement has been made from July 28 to August 9.

On its return journey, the 74022 Haridwar-Delhi DEMU will depart from Haridwar at 2.05 am and reach Shamli at 5.30 am. It will proceed on its onward journey to Delhi at 5.40 am.

On the extended portion, the train will stop at Thana Bhawan, Rampur Maniharan, Tapari, Roorkee and Jawalapur stations.

The NR has also extended the 64557 Delhi-Saharanpur MEMU. It will reach Saharanpur at 9.50 pm and depart on its onward journey to Haridwar at 10.35 pm, where it will arrive at 00.45 am.

On its return journey, the train will depart from Haridwar at 01.10 am to arrive at Saharanpur at 03.30 am. It will proceed on its onward journey to Delhi at 04.25 am.

On the extended portion, the train will stop at Roorkee and Jawalapur stations.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 08:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

