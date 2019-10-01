Northeast states intensify border checks, turn people away after Assam’s NRC

States in the Northeast have been raising concerns over the possible impact of Assam's NRC
Northeast states have intensified checking of people crossing borders without proper papers. They have also turned away hundreds of people back to Assam, according to a report by The Indian Express.
The checking has intensified since August 31, when the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published in Assam.
According to the report, checking has been based on “valid” identification cards in Meghalaya.
The report cites data from Meghalaya Police as suggesting that 1,329 persons without valid proof of Indian citizenship had been sent back “to bring their documentary proof”.
In Mizoram, an Inner Line Permit (ILP) is required. The permit is only being granted by the state government to those whose names appear in Assam’s NRC. State Home Minister Lalchamliana had said in September that these permits will not be issued to people whose names did not figure in the list. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
Officials in Nagaland also confirmed that they had intensified border checks and that people from Assam were being asked for proof of their names appearing in the NRC before issuing an ILP.
O Pasi, Director General of Police (DIG) of Meghalaya Police’s anti-infiltration and security wing, told the newspaper that “full-fledged” checking was underway.
O Pasi, Director General of Police (DIG) of Meghalaya Police's anti-infiltration and security wing, told the newspaper that "full-fledged" checking was underway.

However, Pasi added that the forces were "checking what valid documents the person has -- but we are not checking NRC."Northeast states have been raising concerns over the possible impact of the Assam's NRC. These states claim that many people who do not find their names in the NRC may cross state borders to settle in the other neighbouring states.