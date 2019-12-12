App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Massive protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Northeast, other regions

Massive protests were held across various parts of the country on December 11 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The Northeast, especially Assam, witnessed violent protests.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Protesters throw stones as they clash with the police during their march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Guwahati, Assam on December 11. (Image: PTI)
1/9

Protesters throw stones as they clash with the police during a march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Guwahati, Assam on December 11. (Image: PTI)

Protesters burn tyres and public property on road during the protest in Guwahati on December 11. (Image: PTI)
2/9

Protesters burn tyres and public property on the road during protests in Guwahati on December 11. (Image: PTI)

A group of people shout slogans during a protest against the contentious Bill and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Kolkata, West Bengal on December 11. (Image: PTI)
3/9

People shout slogans and hold placards against the controversial Bill and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Kolkata, West Bengal on December 11. (Image: PTI)

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members stage a torch march in protest against the Bill in New Delhi on December 11. (Image: PTI)
4/9

Indian Youth Congress members stage a torch march in protest against the Bill in New Delhi on December 11. (Image: PTI)

Demonstrators protest against the Bill during a strike called by the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) in Agartala, Tripura on December 11. (Image: PTI)
5/9

Demonstrators protest against the Bill during a strike called by the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) in Agartala, Tripura on December 11. (Image: PTI)

College students and locals burn tyres during their protest strike against the CAB in Assam’s Tinsukia district on December 11. (Image: PTI)
6/9

College students and locals burn tyres during their protest strike against the CAB in Assam's Tinsukia district on December 11. (Image: PTI)

A bus stand in flames after demonstrators set it on fire during the protest in Guwahati on December 11. (Image: AP)
7/9

A bus stand in flames after demonstrators set it on fire during protests in Guwahati on December 11. (Image: AP)

Protesters burn hoardings and other materials during their march in Guwahati on December 11. (Image: PTI)
8/9

Protesters burn hoardings and wood during a march against the Citizens (Amendment) Bill in Guwahati on December 11. (Image: PTI)

Security officers face demonstrators during the protest in Guwahati on December 11. (Image: AP)
9/9

Security officers face demonstrators during protests in Guwahati on December 11. (Image: AP)

First Published on Dec 12, 2019 01:44 pm

tags #Assam #Citizenship Amendment bill #Current Affairs #India #Northeast #Slideshow

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.