In pics | Massive protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Northeast, other regions

Massive protests were held across various parts of the country on December 11 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The Northeast, especially Assam, witnessed violent protests. 1/9 Protesters throw stones as they clash with the police during a march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Guwahati, Assam on December 11. (Image: PTI) 2/9 Protesters burn tyres and public property on the road during protests in Guwahati on December 11. (Image: PTI) 3/9 People shout slogans and hold placards against the controversial Bill and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Kolkata, West Bengal on December 11. (Image: PTI) 4/9 Indian Youth Congress members stage a torch march in protest against the Bill in New Delhi on December 11. (Image: PTI) 5/9 Demonstrators protest against the Bill during a strike called by the North East Students' Organisation (NESO) in Agartala, Tripura on December 11. (Image: PTI) 6/9 College students and locals burn tyres during their protest strike against the CAB in Assam's Tinsukia district on December 11. (Image: PTI) 7/9 A bus stand in flames after demonstrators set it on fire during protests in Guwahati on December 11. (Image: AP) 8/9 Protesters burn hoardings and wood during a march against the Citizens (Amendment) Bill in Guwahati on December 11. (Image: PTI) 9/9 Security officers face demonstrators during protests in Guwahati on December 11. (Image: AP)