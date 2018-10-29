App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 08:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Northeast monsoon likely to make onset by November 1: IMD

The northeast monsoon is critical for agriculture in regions like Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, the Rayalseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Kerela.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The northeast monsoon, which brings rains to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Andhra Pradesh, is likely to make an onset by November 1, the IMD said Sunday. The normal onset date for northeast monsoon is October 20, but this year it has been delayed.

Additional Director General in the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mritunjay Mohapatra said there is a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal which has delayed the onset of northeast monsoon.

The northeast monsoon is critical for agriculture in regions like Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, the Rayalseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Kerela.

"Northeast monsoon circulation pattern has established over south Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka. The pattern is likely the commencement of northeast monsoon rainfall over southeast peninsular India in the coming five days," the IMD said.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 08:52 am

tags #Current Affairs #IMD #India

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.