Northeast monsoon likely to make onset by November 1: IMD

The northeast monsoon, which brings rains to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Andhra Pradesh, is likely to make an onset by November 1, the IMD said Sunday. The normal onset date for northeast monsoon is October 20, but this year it has been delayed.

Additional Director General in the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mritunjay Mohapatra said there is a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal which has delayed the onset of northeast monsoon.

The northeast monsoon is critical for agriculture in regions like Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, the Rayalseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Kerela.

"Northeast monsoon circulation pattern has established over south Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka. The pattern is likely the commencement of northeast monsoon rainfall over southeast peninsular India in the coming five days," the IMD said.