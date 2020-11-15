Northeast Frontier Railways to operate 7 festival special trains from today

The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) will operate seven festival special trains from today. The NFR in a statement said, "One train each will run on five routes — Guwahati-Secunderabad, Guwahati-Pune, New Tinsukia-Ranchi, Guwahati-Howrah and Agartala-Howrah, two trains will ply from Agartala to Prayagraj".

At 11.45 am today the train No. 05901 Guwahati-Secunderabad train will leave Guwahati to reach Secunderabad at 1.45 pm on November 17. It will stop at New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Rampurhat, Asansol, Cuttack and Vijayawada.

The special train Nos. 05902 and 05903 will leave Agartala at 2 pm on November 15 and 16 and reach Prayagraj at 4.30 am on November 17 and 18 respectively. These trains will stop at Badarpur, Lumding, Goalpara, New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Barauni and Patliputra.

On November 16, special train No. 05904 will leave Guwahati at 8 pm and reach Pune at 3.45 PM on November 19. It will have stoppages at Goalpara, New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Muzaffarpur, Itarsi, Bhusawal and Manmad.

Special Train No. 05906 New Tinsukia-Ranchi train will start from New Tinsukia at 12 noon on November 17 and reach Ranchi on November 19. The train will have stoppages at Mariani, Lumding, Goalpara, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Durgapur and Asansol.

On November 17, special train No. 05907 will leave from Guwahati at 7.45 am to reach Howrah at 6 am on November 18. It will run via Kamakhya, Barpeta Road, New Bongaigaon, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Barsoi, Malda Town and Nabadwip Dham.

Special Train No. 05908 Agartala-Howrah train on November 18 will leave the Agartala at 6 am to reach Howrah at 8.30 pm the next day. Badarpur, Lumding, Guwahati, Kamakhya, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Barsoi, Malda Town and Nabadwip Dham are its stops.

