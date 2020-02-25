App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 05:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Northeast Delhi violence: Death toll climbs to nine

Thirty-five injured people were also brought to the hospital, the authorities added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The death toll rose to nine on Tuesday in the violence over the amended citizenship law that has rocked northeast Delhi , GTB Hospital authorities said. Four people were declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital on Tuesday, they said.

Thirty-five injured people were also brought to the hospital, the authorities added.

"Fifty per cent of those injured sustained bullet injuries," a doctor at the hospital said.

On Monday, the violence claimed lives of five people, including Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 05:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

