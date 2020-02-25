Northeast Delhi violence: Death toll climbs to nine

Thirty-five injured people were also brought to the hospital, the authorities added.
The death toll rose to nine on Tuesday in the violence over the amended citizenship law that has rocked northeast Delhi , GTB Hospital authorities said. Four people were declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital on Tuesday, they said.
"Fifty per cent of those injured sustained bullet injuries," a doctor at the hospital said.
On Monday, the violence claimed lives of five people, including Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal.
First Published on Feb 25, 2020 05:09 pm