Northeast Assemly Elections 2018: Congress leads Meghalaya, others follow

The Congress was leading in eight seats followed by the United Democratic Party in three seats as per early trends available for the Meghlaya Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma was leading in Songsak seat.

The BJP, the People's Democratic Front and the National People's Party were leading in one seat each.

Independents were leading in two seats.

Polling for 59 seats of the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27.

A Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate was killed in an IED blast, which resulted in countermanding of the polls in one seat.