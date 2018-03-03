App
Mar 03, 2018 11:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Northeast Assemly Elections 2018: Congress leads in Meghalaya, Sangma ahead in Songsak constituency

The Congress is leading in 18 seats followed by the National People's Party (NPP) in 10 as trends are available for 43 seats in the Meghlaya Assembly elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma is leading in Songsak constituency. He is also contesting in Ampati seat.

While the United Democratic Party (UDP) is leading in five, the People's Democratic Front (PDF) is leading in four.

Both the BJP and Independents are leading in three constituencies.

Polling for 59 seats of the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27. A Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate was killed in an IED blast, which resulted in countermanding of the polls in one seat.

