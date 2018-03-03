App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 03, 2018 11:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Northeast Assembly Elections 2018: BJP leading in Left ruled Tripura

The BJP is leading in 23 constituencies in the Left Front ruled Tripura as trends are available for 40 seats.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP is leading in 23 constituencies in the Left Front ruled Tripura as trends are available for 40 seats.

The CPI(M) led Left Front is leading in 17 seats.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Meghalaya assembly elections Results 

Chief Minister Manik Sarkar (Dhanpur) and PWD Minister Badal Chowdhury (Hrishyamukh) are leading.

related news

Track LIVE updates of Tripura, Nagaland and Megalaya election results

BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb (Banamlipur) and party MLA Sudip Roy Burman (Agartala) are leading.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Nagaland assembly election Results 

Election in 59 seats for the 60-member Assembly was held on February 18. Polling was countermanded in one seat due to death of a CPI(M) candidate.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Tripura assembly election Results 

tags #North East Elections 2018 #Tripura #Tripura Assembly Elections 2018

Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

