Northeast Assembly Elections 2018: BJP leading in Left ruled Tripura

The BJP is leading in 23 constituencies in the Left Front ruled Tripura as trends are available for 40 seats.

The CPI(M) led Left Front is leading in 17 seats.

Chief Minister Manik Sarkar (Dhanpur) and PWD Minister Badal Chowdhury (Hrishyamukh) are leading.

BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb (Banamlipur) and party MLA Sudip Roy Burman (Agartala) are leading.

Election in 59 seats for the 60-member Assembly was held on February 18. Polling was countermanded in one seat due to death of a CPI(M) candidate.