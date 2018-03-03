Northeast Assembly Election Result 2018 Highlights: PM Modi says many BJP workers have sacrificed lives for this win

Live now
Mar 03, 2018 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
BJP set to stamp presence in the Northeast
BJP prepares to pick Tripura CM
Leads update at 12.30 PM
Tripura: Left 17 | BJP+ 41 | Congress 0 | Others 1
Meghalaya: Congress 23 | NPP 14 | BJP 6 | Others 16
Nagaland: NPF+ 24 | BJP+ 33 | Others 5 | Congress 0
Leads update at 12.00 pm
Leads update at 11.30 am
IPFT alliance a gamechanger for BJP in Tripura:Himanta Biswa Sarma
Alliance with IPFT a gamechanger for Tripura: BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma
Leads update at 11 am
Update at 10 am: Two hours since the counting started
Update at 9 am: One hour since the counting has begun
PM Modi's scathing attack on Tripura CM Manik Sarkar
Anti-CPI(M) over pro-BJP wave in Tripura?
The counting of votes has begun.
Exit Polls — Meghalaya
Exit Polls — Tripura
Exit polls suggest a BJP surge in the northeast
The day ahead — Meghalaya
The day ahead — Nagaland
The day ahead — Tripura
Assembly strength in Tripura, Meghalaya & Nagaland
BJP emerges a strong contender in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura
Leads update at 19:00
Tripura: Left 16 | BJP+ 35 | Congress 0 | IPFT 8
Meghalaya: Congress 21 | NPP 19 | BJP 2 | Others 17
Nagaland: NPF+ 27 | BJP+ 27 | Others 4 | Congress 0
BJP set to stamp presence in the Northeast
The Left Front in Tripura is set to be booted out with BJP taking a giant lead over the incumbent. In Meghalaya, the Congress is leading, but the BJP is confident of forming the government along with UDP and NPP. Congress senior leaders Kamal Nath and Ahmed Patel are visiting Shillong to for alliance talks. This comes amid BJP’s resolve to form a non-Congress government in Meghalaya. In Nagaland, the NPF+ has lost its lead to the BJP-NDPP alliance, whose CM face Neiphiu Rio has already won unopposed from Northern Angami-II.
North East Assembly Elections 2018: A look at the polls in pics
Here are the latest pictures from the ground after the results were announced for the Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections 2018.
I had told people when I first won that all the love and trust that they have given us, we will return with interest, says PM Modi, concluding his speech.
Want to congratulate defence forces, Election Commission for ensuring peaceful polls, says PM Modi.
Congress' stature has never been as low as it is today, says PM Modi.
Congress has been left to reminisce about what it used to be, says PM Modi.
I have known Amit Shah since he was a student and watching him take the party to its current heights has made me a very proud person, says PM Modi.
BJP's team in Tripura was the youngest team in the country, says PM Modi.
The Tripura victory has been brought to us by the youth of the state, says PM Modi. Even the youth there have accepted BJP's message of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikaas'
All three states don't even know who their CM is going to be but they still voted for us. This shows that we could manage that victory even without resorting to parading celebrities for votes, says PM Modi.
India's development cannot be possible without the development of the North East, says PM Modi.
When the sun sets, it is red in colour. When it rises, it is saffron in colour: PM Modi on North East win.
In a democracy, victory and defeat are both subjective. Just as the victorious can celebrate their win with pomp, the defeated should also learn to accept their defeat with some sportsmanship. Unfortunately, this is something I have observed to be absent ever since taking over in 2014, says PM Modi.
Left parties have killed many BJP workers in the North East, says PM Modi, asking the crowd to stand up and observe two minutes of silence for the people who laid down their lives.
PM Modi says that many BJP workers have actually sacrificed their lives for this victory.
PM Modi pauses address for Azaan.
PM Modi to start speaking at BJP headquarters now.
BJP will win Odisha, Karnataka, Kerala and West Bengal next, says Amit Shah.
Both in Nagaland and Tripura, the Congress did not even open its account. It has zero seats to show for its effort, says Amit Shah.
This is the first of many celebrations at the new BJP headquarters, says party president Amit Shah.
This is a historic victory for the BJP. Having won the North East, we are now marching victorious towards Karnataka, says party president Amit Shah.
The BJP will form the next government in Nagaland with the help of other parties, Union minister and BJP in-charge for the state Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday, indicating that the party's erstwhile ally NPF may align with it.
Leads update at 17:30
Tripura: Left 16 | BJP+ 35 | Congress 0 | IPFT 8
Meghalaya: Congress 21 | NPP 19 | BJP 2 | Others 17
Nagaland: NPF+ 25 | BJP+ 27 | Others 5 | Congress 0
"I thank the people of these states for supporting the good governance agenda and ‘Act East Policy’ of BJP & our valued allies. We remain committed to working towards fulfilling the dreams & aspirations of the people," PM Modi said about his party's performance in the three North Eastern states today.
BJP's golden period wouldn't have begun till after election victories in Karnataka, West Bengal and Kerala: BJP President Amit Shah.
PM Modi on North-East elections' results: "Time and again, election after election, the people of India are reposing their faith in the positive and development oriented agenda of the NDA. People do not have the time or respect for negative, disruptive and disconnected politics of any kind."