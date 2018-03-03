Northeast Assembly Election Result 2018 Highlights: PM Modi says many BJP workers have sacrificed lives for this win

BJP set to stamp presence in the Northeast

The Left Front in Tripura is set to be booted out with BJP taking a giant lead over the incumbent. In Meghalaya, the Congress is leading, but the BJP is confident of forming the government along with UDP and NPP. Congress senior leaders Kamal Nath and Ahmed Patel are visiting Shillong to for alliance talks. This comes amid BJP’s resolve to form a non-Congress government in Meghalaya. In Nagaland, the NPF+ has lost its lead to the BJP-NDPP alliance, whose CM face Neiphiu Rio has already won unopposed from Northern Angami-II.