Northeast Assembly Election 2018: Ruling Congress leads in Meghalaya, Sangma ahead in Songsak, Ampati

The ruling Congress is leading in 21 seats followed by the National People's Party (NPP) in 14 as trends are available for 53 seats in the Meghlaya Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma is leading from both Songsak and Ampati constituencies.

While the United Democratic Party (UDP) is leading in six, the People's Democratic Front (PDF) is leading in four.

The BJP is leading in four constituencies.

The Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) is leading in one seat while Independents are leading in three.

Polling for 59 seats of the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27. A Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate was killed in an IED blast, which resulted in countermanding of the polls in one seat.