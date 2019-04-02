North Western Railway earns Rs 197 crore by selling scrap

The North Western Railway has earned Rs 197.47 crore by selling scrap in the financial year 2018-19 against the target of Rs 190 crore, a release said.

Four divisions and construction agencies of the North Western Railway generated the income from scrap of 40,000 metric tonne, Chief Public Relations Officer Abhay Sharma said.

It was 14.56 per cent more than the income in 2017-18. The scrap was sold at 6.87 per cent higher rate as compared to the last fiscal, the official added.