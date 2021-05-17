MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

North Western Railway cancels 10 more train services due to lockdown

According to a North Western Railway spokesperson, the 10 train services were cancelled due to a low passenger load.

PTI
May 17, 2021 / 02:46 PM IST
According to a North Western Railway spokesperson, the 10 train services were cancelled due to a low passenger load.

According to a North Western Railway spokesperson, the 10 train services were cancelled due to a low passenger load.

The North Western Railway on Monday cancelled 10 more trains due to the lockdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a North Western Railway spokesperson, the 10 train services were cancelled due to a low passenger load.

These include the Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla special train, the Jodhpur-Indore special train, the Jodhpur-Barmer special train, the Jodhpur-Bilada special train and the Sriganganagar-Ambala special train, which will remain cancelled from May 19 until further orders.

Apart from this, the number of trips of four trains has been reduced. The Ajmer-Amritsar special train will now operate only on Wednesday, instead of two days a week, from May 19 till further orders.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #lockdown #North Western Railway
first published: May 17, 2021 02:45 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.