North India gets its first Metro station dedicated to the transgender community

In a first for metro stations in north India, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which operates the Aqua Line between the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, on October 27 dedicated one of its stations to the transgender community and renamed it as Pride Station.

Kerala’s Kochi Metro was the first city to have hired transgenders way back in 2017. The Kochi Metro Rail had employed 23 transgenders, breaking a new ground in gender justice. The state announced its transgender policy in 2015.

The station was unveiled as Pride Station by Mahesh Sharma, Member of Parliament, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh and Pankaj Singh, MLA, Noida.

Six members of the transgender community, who have been recruited by NMRC through contractors, were also present. They will be deployed at the Sector 50 Metro station.

As per Census 2011, there are 4.9 lakh transgenders in India, of which around 35,000 are staying in NCR. The numbers have increased ever since.

The name of the station was selected after receiving suggestions from the general public and various NGOs and other organisations that work for the community.

NMRC had announced six vacancies (four for ticket vending operator and two for housekeeping staff) for the transgender community. These vacancies were specifically for deployment at the Pride station.

NMRC also collaborated with National Backward Class Finance Corporation (NBCFDC), a government organisation working for the upliftment of backward classes, for providing employment to the transgender community.

NMRC had on June 19 announced its decision to convert the Sector 50 station into a She Man station that will have special facilities and employment for transgenders.