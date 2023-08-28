North Goa airport announces direct Indigo flight services to Abu Dhabi starting Saturday

The flight will reach Abu Dhabi International Airport at 02:15 am.

The Manohar International Airport in North Goa on Monday announced a direct Indigo flight service to Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) thrice a week, starting September 2.

A senior official of the airport operator GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL) said that the inaugural Indigo flight to Abu Dhabi from Manohar International Airport is scheduled for Saturday, September 02, 2023 at 00:25 am. The flight will reach Abu Dhabi International Airport at 02:15 am. "The return Indigo flight from AUH will take off at 03:15 AM and touch down at GOX (Manohar International Airport) at 08:10 AM. This remarkable service is set to operate three times a week, on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday," he added.

GGIAL CEO R V Sheshan said the connection to Abu Dhabi has been introduced as it is a "prominent destination in our ever-expanding international network."