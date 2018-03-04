App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 03, 2018 06:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

North East Elections 2018: Parrikar congratulates Modi, Shah

Goa Chef Minister Manohar Parrikar said the BJP's victory in the North East is unprecedented.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah for the party's good performance in the Assembly polls in three north eastern states.

"Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji, Shri @AmitShah ji, BJP Karyakartas, and the people of North East for the splendid performance of BJP in assembly polls and for the historic victory in Tripura," Parrikar tweeted today. BJP leader and South Goa Member of Parliament Narendra Sawaikar also took to Twitter to congratulate his party.

"It's unprecedented resounding victory for @BJP4India in North-Eastern states. Once again People have expressed their faith in development agenda & leadership of @narendramodi @AmitShah @BJP4India @BJP4Goa @BSouthGoa," he tweeted.

tags #Goa #India #Manohar Parrikar #North East Assembly Elections 2018 #Politics

