North East Elections 2018: A strong BJP show can propel development, Act East policies

As the counting for North East elections 2018 begin on Saturday, exit polls have given the BJP a clear lead in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

A good show in the states offers the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a chance to consolidate its presence further in India. Primarily, the party has never been able to expand its limited presence in north-east India.

With wins in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP now has governments in 19 states across the country. On Saturday, the party would be hoping that the "Modi wave" continues.

The BJP's promise to work towards bringing former Prime Minister's Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision (mid-2000s) for development of the northeastern states holds more significance as the 'Seven Sisters' have often claimed to be neglected by the central governments.

Efforts by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao to revitalise the northeast with ambitious Look East Policy, implemented in 1992, failed to bear fruition. Infrastructural issues, connectivity problems and hurdles from liberalisation kept the Look East Policy from taking off in a big way.

In 2015, Modi government introduced the Act East Policy (AEP), expanding upon the Vajpayee's view of developing northeastern region, to promote economic cooperation, cultural ties and develop strategic relationship with countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

PM Modi's promise

At a poll rally in Tuensang Town public ground in Nagaland in February, Modi had "Unless the northeast is developed, the dream of having a developed country will not be achieved and therefore the BJP government is paying special attention to the requirement of the region," Modi said.

He flagged connectivity issues of the Nagaland and said his government was working to overcome the problem. "Connectivity is a huge challenge in Nagaland. We are working relentlessly towards it. In less than four years, we have added 500 km of national highways. We have also planned to invest more than Rs 10,000 crore in the roads of Nagaland," he said.

The Act East Policy gives the region a priority and proposes enhanced connectivity to the states, including Arunachal Pradesh, with ASEAN countries.

The AEP lists various plans at bilateral and regional levels include steady efforts to develop and strengthen connectivity of northeast with ASEAN region through trade, culture, people-to-people contacts and physical infrastructure.

Some of the major projects include Kaladan Multi-modal Transit Transport Project, the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway Project, Rhi-Tiddim Road Project, and Border Haats.

In the run-up to the northeast elections, PM Modi had said that the party would make the Act East Policy a reality to foster speedy development.

Emphasising on the development of the northeast as an essential component, Modi affirmed that the BJP-led NDA government was committed to the transformation of the northeast.

The Prime Minister had also appealed to ASEAN member states as well as Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan to invest in the northeast during the Advantage Assam: Global Investors' Summit in Guwahati.

After the BJP marked its presence in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, it has claimed to fast-track several important infrastructure projects such as the Dhola-Sadiya bridge connecting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, which has reduced travel time up to four hours. Infrastructural development at the similar lengths may be undertaken by the saffron party once it comes to power.