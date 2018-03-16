North east can be new engine for India's growth: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dubbed the north east the new engine for India's development and said the country's growth story will remain incomplete till the east comes at par with the west.

Modi laid stress on infrastructure development in the region and said in 2014 Manipur had 1,200 km of declared length of the national highways.

"But in the last four years we have declared another 460 km length of roads as national highways", he said.

The prime minster said now seven out of eight states were connected by rail network and projects were underway to connect the remaining state capitals, including Imphal, to broad gauge network.

"I have always maintained that India's growth story shall never be complete until the eastern part of our country progresses at par with the western part. The north east can be the new engine of India's growth," he said.

The prime minister was speaking at a function for the foundation stone laying ceremony and dedication of multiple development projects in Manipur.

Lauding the work of the Biren Singh-led government in the state, Modi said, "Last year I told you what the Congress government could not do in last 15 years we would do in 15 months. The BJP government has done more work in less than 15 months."

He said the BJP government was able to solve the law and order problem in the state even though three months were still left for the completion of 15 months.

Modi said there were no corruption charges against the government and infrastructure development was going on at a great speed, unlike ever seen before.

The state government was working to reduce the problems faced by girls in hill and tribal areas for their education, he said.

"The state government has also undertaken construction of a new hostel for girls in tribal areas. I'm fortunate to inaugurate one such hostel today", Modi said.

He said the Centre had sanctioned 10 India Reserve Battalions for north-eastern states, including two battalions for Manipur.

They would directly provide job opportunities to about 2,000 youths in the state, the prime minister said.

He also said that 438 people, including 136 women, from the north-eastern states had joined the Delhi Police.

Modi, who laid foundation stones for accommodation for teachers, doctors and nurses at 19 specified locations, said they faced hardships due to lack of proper accommodations in remote areas and hill districts.

The prime minister inaugurated 1000 Anganwadi centers in the state and a park dedicated to Rani Gaidinliu. He said the woman power in the state had always been a source of inspiration for the country.