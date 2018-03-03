App
Mar 03, 2018 12:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

North East Assembly Election 2018: Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma wins from both seats

Meghalaya Chief Minister and Congress candidate Mukul Sangma wins from both Ampati and Songsak constituencies, EC sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Meghalaya Chief Minister and Congress candidate Mukul Sangma wins from both Ampati and Songsak constituencies, EC sources said.

Sangma, who is the chief minister since 2010, retained Ampati seat defeating his nearest BJP rival Bakul Ch Hajong by over 6,000 votes.

He also won from Songsak constituency defeating his nearest National People's Party rival Nihim D Shira by over 1,300 votes. The BJP was in the third position.

The chief minister's wife Dikkanchi D Shira also won from Mahendraganj seat defeating her nearest BJP rival Premananda Koch by over 6,000 votes, the sources said.

Polling for 59 seats of the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly was held on February 27.

