Mar 03, 2018 01:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

North East Assembly Election 2018: BJP-NDPP leads in Nagaland

The BPP-NDPP alliance is leading in 21 seats while the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) in 16, as per trends available for 44 constituencies for the Nagaland Assembly, Election Commission sources said today.

Chief Minister T R Zeliang of the NPF is leading over his nearest NDPP rival Iherie Ndang by over 4000 votes from Peren constituency.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is leading in 15 seats while its ally the BJP in six. The NDPP has contested in 40 seats while the BJP in 20.

NDPP chief and former chief minister Neiphiu Rio has already been declared uncontested from Northern Angamai-II seat.

The National People's Party (NPP) is leading in three seats and the Janata Dal (United) in two, the sources said.

Independents are also leading in two seats.

Voting for the 59 seats in the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27.

