North East Assembly Election 2018: BJP-IPFT combine surges ahead in Tripura

The BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) surged ahead in Tripura establishing a lead in 39 of the 57 constituencies whose trends were available, according to Election Commission sources here.

The elections in 59 seats for the 60-member Assembly was held on February 18. Polling was countermanded in one seat due to the death of a CPI(M) candidate.

The ruling CPI(M), which is power for the last 25 years, was ahead in 19 seats.

Chief Minister Manik Sarkar was leading over his nearest BJP rival Pratima Bhoumik by over 2,000 votes in Dhanpur constituency.The BJP was leading in 31 seats with its ally IPFT ahead in 8 seats.

BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb and party MLA Sudip Roy Burman were leading in their respective seats of Banamlipur and Agartala. BJP leader Ram Madhav said the party would come to power in Tripura, winning over 40 seats.