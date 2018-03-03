App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 03, 2018 01:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

North East Assembly Election 2018: BJP credited Tripura results to PM, people's desire for change

"The prime minister had addressed four rallies in Tripura. He had worked very hard and continuously monitored our campaigning. The credit must go to him," BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said at a press conference.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP today credited the favourable results in Tripura, where the party is leading in majority of seats, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people of the state's desire for change.

Track LIVE updates of Tripura, Nagaland and Megalaya election results

The BJP was leading in 29 seats while its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) was ahead in eight seats in Tripura.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Tripura assembly election Results 

related news

The ruling CPI(M), which is power for the last 25 years, was ahead in 17 seats, according to the trends available."The prime minister had addressed four rallies in Tripura. He had worked very hard and continuously monitored our campaigning. The credit must go to him," BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said at a press conference here.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Nagaland assembly election Results 

He said people of Tripura has also positively responded to the BJP's call for defeating the CPI-M-led government, which has been ruling the state for more than two decades.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Meghalaya assembly elections Results 

"People responded very well to our call 'Chalo Paltai' (Let's Change)," he said.

The BJP leader also praised the CPI-M for its "spirited fight" during the election and said but the people wanted a new government.

Elections in 59 seats, out of the 60-member Tripura Assembly, were held on February 18. Election in one seat was countermanded due to the death of the CPI-M candidate.

Madhav also said in Nagaland, the BJP and its alliance partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has been performing well as per the initial trends.

"We hope to form a government with our pre-poll ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party," he said.

Elections in 59 seats, out of 60 member Nagaland Assembly, were held on February 27. In one seat, former chief minister Neiphiu Rio, was declared winner unopposed. As per the initial trends available for 39 seats, the BJP and its ally are leading in 17 seats while the Naga Peoples Front is leading in 18 seats.

Meghalaya, Madhav said, is heading for a hung Assembly and the BJP will work for forming a non-Congress government there.

As per the available trends for Meghalaya, the Congress won two seats and was leading in 19, the National People's Party is leading in 18 seats, BJP in four seats and others in 12 seats. Chief Minister Mukul Sangma registered wins from both Songsak and Ampati constituencies.

Elections to 60-member Meghalaya Assembly were held on February 27.

tags #BJP #India #Meghalaya Assembly Elections #Nagaland Assembly Elections #North East Elections 2018 #Politics #Tripura Assembly Elections 2018

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC