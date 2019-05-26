Normalcy returns to Kashmir Valley after restrictions withdrawn

Life returned to normal in Kashmir on May 26 after two days of restrictions and shutdown in the wake of the killing of Zakir Musa — the so-called head of an Al-Qaeda affiliate in the valley — in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district, officials said.

They said there were no restrictions in place in any part of the valley on May 26.

“Normalcy has returned to the valley as there is no strike today and no restrictions have been imposed anywhere,” an official said.

Officials said shops, fuel stations and other business establishments re-opened this morning while public transport also operated normally.

The weekly flea market on the TRC Chowk-Batamaloo axis through the Lal Chowk city centre was also open, they said.

Musa, the so-called head of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, was killed in an encounter with security forces at Dadsara village of Tral in the south Kashmir's Pulwama district on May 24 after forces launched a search operation on late May 23 evening following specific information about the presence of militants there.

Fearing law and order problems, authorities had imposed curfew in parts of Kashmir Valley as a precautionary measure on May 24. The curfew continued on May 25 in view of a strike called by the hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani against the killing of Musa and a civilian, Zahoor Ahmad, a resident of Naira Pulwama – by unidentified gunmen on Thursday.

Mobile internet was also suspended on May 23 night across the valley, but the low-speed service was restored in most parts on May 25 evening following improvement in the situation. The high-speed mobile internet service continued to remain barred.