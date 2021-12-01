MARKET NEWS

Normal to above normal minimum temperature likely over northwest India: IMD's winter forecast

Moneycontrol News
December 01, 2021 / 01:18 PM IST
Normal to above normal minimum temperatures are predicted over many parts of northwest India from December 2021 to February 2022, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

It said most parts of south and northeast India, and some areas along the foothills of the Himalayas are also likely to see normal to above normal minimum temperatures in the upcoming winter season.

Below normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except some parts of northwest India and most parts of northeast India, where normal to above normal maximum temperatures are most likely, the IMD said.

(With PTI inputs)
