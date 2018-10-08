App
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 02:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Normal life affected in Kashmir valley due to strike called by separatists against civic body polls

Voting for the first phase of the four-phased local bodies' polls began on the morning of October 8 across the state

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Normal life was hit in the Kashmir Valley on October 8 due to a strike called by the separatists against the holding of the local bodies' polls, the first phase of which began morning across the state.

Shops, business establishments, private offices and fuel stations remained closed here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They added that public transport was off the roads, while a few private cars, taxis and autorickshaws were seen plying in some areas of the city.

Similar reports of shutdown were received from the other district headquarters of the valley, the officials said.

They added that while there were no restrictions anywhere in the valley, security personnel were deployed in strength in the vulnerable areas to maintain law and order.

The separatists, under the banner of the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), had called for a shutdown on October 8 against the holding of the local bodies' polls in the state.

The JRL -- comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik -- asked the people to observe a complete strike against the "so-called elections".

Voting for the first phase of the four-phased local bodies' polls began on the morning of October 8 across the state.
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 02:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Politics

