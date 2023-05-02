 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Non-protesting wrestlers demand resumption of national camp

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST

The men's national camp for free style and greco roman wrestlers is held at Sports Authority of India's centre in Bahalgarh (Sonepat) while the women's camp is organised in Lucknow.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The national camp shut and the controversy surrounding WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh still raging, several non-protesting wrestlers on Tuesday demanded that the SAI must reopen its centres for grapplers since the lack of proper training is having an adverse impact on their preparations for the Asian Games.

The men's national camp for free style and greco roman wrestlers is held at Sports Authority of India's centre in Bahalgarh (Sonepat) while the women's camp is organised in Lucknow.

The country's premier wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, have levelled sexual harassment allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India chief and resumed their protest at Jantar Mantar on April 23.

The national camp was closed on April 8, a day before the Asian Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan, and has not yet restarted.