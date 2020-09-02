Non-payment of GST dues an attempt to undermine federalism: Banerjee to PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues the Centre has failed to pay the states citing revenue shortfall.

Depriving states of the GST compensation is an "attempt to undermine federalism", Banerjee said in her strong-worded letter on September 2.

Urging the prime minister not to belie the trust between the states and the Centre, Banerjee asked him "not to allow an insufferable blow to the federalist polity of the nation by depriving the states of the GST compensation".

"I am deeply anguished by the GST imbroglio which tantamounts to a betrayal of the trust and moral responsibility of the Government of India towards the states, violating the very premise of federalism.

"This is a travesty and an abrogation of the fundamental basis on which the states gave up 70 percent of their taxing powers, including the entire VAT regime, to usher in the GST regime," Banerjee said in the four-page letter.

The chief minister added that the "agreed formula" for giving up taxing powers was the promise of full compensation of shortfall in GST collection for five years.

(With inputs from PTI)