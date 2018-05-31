Non-food credit growth up to 10.7% for April: RBI

The Reserve Bank today said non-food credit growth accelerated to 10.7 percent for April as against 4.5 percent in the year-ago period, led by retail and the services sector.

The non-food credit grew 10.7 percent to Rs 76,130 billion as on April 27, the central bank said.

The gross bank credit, including the food credit, was up 10.4 percent during the same period, as against 3.8 per cent in the year-ago period.

The data includes performance of 41 scheduled commercial banks, accounting for about 90 percent of the total non-food credit deployed, it said.

Loans to both the medium and large corporates were better than the year-ago period, but the sluggishness was visible with growth of only 1 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

Credit to major sub-sectors such as textiles, engineering, food processing, construction and rubber and plastic accelerated, while infrastructure, basic metal and metal products, chemicals and chemical products, gems and jewellery and cement and cement products contracted, it said.

Personal loans segment grew 19.1 percent during the month, led by housing (14.9 percent growth), advances against fixed deposits (22 percent) and credit card outstanding (35 percent growth), the apex bank data said.

Among services, which saw a 20.7 percent growth, the non-bank lenders were the fastest growing segment at 29.5 percent, followed by a 15.2 percent growth for the retail trade, the data said.

Loans to the shipping trade de-grew 13.7 percent during the month, which is an improvement from the 25.1 percent de-growth in the year-ago period.

Priority sector loans growth slowed down to 5 percent from the 5.7 percent in the year-ago period, and included a 52 percent dip in export credit and 40 percent uptick in the micro-credit, the data said.