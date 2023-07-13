English
    Non-essential govt offices, school, colleges to remain closed in Delhi till July 16: DDMA

    Dipti Deshpande
    July 13, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST
    With Yamuna levels rising to a record high, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday directed that non-essential government offices, schools and colleges be closed till Sunday, officials said.

    Private establishments are advised to work from home, they said. The decision was made at the DDMA meeting held at the LG Secretariat here on Thursday.

    "Commercial establishments around Kashmere Gate to be asked to close till Sunday. Buses coming to ISBT will stop at Singhu Border, and DTC buses will ferry people from there," the officials added.

    Several key areas in Delhi, including the Secretariat housing the chief minister's office, were flooded on Thursday, impairing normal life and traffic movement as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts.

    The Yamuna flowed at 208.53 metres at 10 am on Thursday, breaking the 45-year-old record, officials said.

    Dipti Deshpande is Principal Economist, CRISIL Ltd. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.
