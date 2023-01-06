 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Non-compliance with rules to deal with ‘unruly’ passengers will be strictly dealt with: DGCA to airlines

Rohit Vaid
Jan 06, 2023 / 06:53 PM IST

Air India’s CEO & MD Campbell Wilson said the airline staff must be clear on the standard of behaviour expected on its aircraft, and take firm and timely action against those who do not comply

After incidents of indecency on board airlines, India’s civil aviation regulator on Friday advised air passenger carriers to sensitise crews on handling of ‘unruly’ passengers through appropriate means under current rules.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) warned that non-compliance with rules related to handling ‘unruly’ passengers will be strictly dealt with and invite enforcement action.

In an advisory issued to the ‘Head of Operations’ of all scheduled airlines, DGCA said that in the recent past, a few incidents of unruly behaviour and inappropriate conduct by passengers on board aircraft during flight have been observed.

Furthermore, it stated that post holders, such as pilots and cabin crew members, have failed to take appropriate actions.

“Non-action or inappropriate action or omission by the airlines towards such untoward incidents has tarnished the image of air travel in different segments of society,” the advisory accessed by Moneycontrol read.

The advisory asked the Head of Operations of airlines to sensitise pilots, cabin crew and Director In-Flight-Services on handling of unruly passenger through appropriate means under intimation to DGCA.