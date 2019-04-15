App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nomination process for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana to begin April 16

Haryana Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said no nomination would be received on April 17 on account of a public holiday and also on April 21 being a Sunday.

Representative Image
The nomination process for 10 seats in Haryana going to polls in the sixth phase will commence on April 16 and will continue till April 23, an official said Monday.

The nomination papers will be received between 11 am and 3 pm.

The maximum number of vehicles in the convoy of a candidate at the time of filing the nomination has been restricted to three, Inder Jeet said.

Apart from this, the maximum number of persons who could be allowed to enter the office of Returning Officer or the Assistant Returning Officer has been limited to five, including the candidate.

In order to facilitate monitoring of election expenditure, each candidate is required to open a separate bank account either on his/her own name or a joint account with poll agent exclusively for the purpose of election expenditure.

This account should be opened at least one day before the date on which the candidate files his nomination papers, he said in a release.

He said the bank account number would be communicated by the candidate in writing to the Returning Officer at the time of filing of his nomination. All election expenditure would be made by the candidate only from this bank account.

He said all the money to be spent on electioneering would be deposited in this bank account irrespective of its funding from any source including the candidate's own fund.

"Maximum limit of expenditure by a candidate in the election has been fixed at Rs 70 lakh. The candidate could make expenditure of only Rs 10,000 in cash whereas, expenditure exceeding this amount could be made through RTGS or NEFT or demand draft, or through cheque etc," he added.

The polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana is scheduled in the sixth phase on May 12.

The ruling BJP has already declared its candidates for all the 10 seats whereas the Congress has announced its candidates for majority of the seats.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 07:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #Haryana #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019

