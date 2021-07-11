MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Nominate your choice of inspiring people for Padma awards: PM Narendra Modi to citizens

The Padma awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country.

PTI
July 11, 2021 / 06:42 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to nominate their choice of persons, who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots, for Padma awards. In a tweet, Modi said India has many talented people doing exceptional work at the grassroots but they are often not much known.

"India has many talented people, who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots. Often, we don't see or hear much of them. Do you know such inspiring people? You can nominate them for the #PeoplesPadma. Nominations are open till 15th September. http://padmaawards.gov.in," he tweeted, sharing the link of the website.

ALSO READ: Padma Awards 2021 | Shinzo Abe, SP Balasubramaniam among seven Padma Vibhushan awardees; check full list here

The Padma awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country.

In the last few years, the Modi government has been honouring scores of unsung heroes with the Padma awards for their life-long contributions to the society and achievements in different fields. Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.
PTI
Tags: #Narendra Modi #Padma awards #Padma Bhushan #Padma Shri #Padma Vibhushan
first published: Jul 11, 2021 06:42 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.