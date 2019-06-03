App
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 03:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Noida's 'No Helmet, No Petrol' rule: Violators continue to get fuel

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had in April announced that riders without helmet would not be given fuel at filling stations in Noida and Greater Noida from June 1.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Several two-wheeler riders managed to get fuel at filling stations on June 3 in violation of the administration's 'No Helmet, No Petrol' rule, with officials saying they were awaiting details from the Transport Department on such cases.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had in April announced that riders without helmet would not be given fuel at filling stations in Noida and Greater Noida from June 1, in a major move aimed at improving road safety.

Eye-witnesses told PTI how some riders violating the helmet rule still got fuel and alleged no action on part of filling stations staff.

"I was at the petrol pump in queue this morning when at least four bikers got petrol ahead of me. They were not carrying any helmets with them and the staff also did not say anything to them. It appeared business as usual because several riders coming in also did not have helmet,” Amit Gupta, a city resident, claimed.

Gupta said he later approached the manager of the station, along the Vishwakarma Road in Sector 52, to raise the issue with him. "He (the manager) told me that they won't be doing it then on, but I doubt," he said.

Similar violations were reported on Sunday and Saturday also at some filling stations here, with offenders feigning "unawareness" about the order implemented on June 1 itself.

There have also been several cases in which violators have been turned away from filling stations, according to administration officials.

Asked about the violations, City Magistrate Shailendra Mishra said the administration is not aware of these incidents and was waiting a report from the Transport Department.

“When these matters will be brought to us, we will ensure strict action against the guilty,” he told PTI.

There are total 86 filling stations in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 22 of them in Noida city and 20 in Greater Noida city, according to officials.

Since April 14, the administration had asked all owners of these stations to carry out an awareness drive on the rule and publicise its implementation from June 1.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 03:14 pm

tags #India

