    Noida records 103 COVID-19 cases in a day, accounts for over 50% of UP's active infections

    According to data issued by the state health department, the number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar stood at 467 while the total number of active infections in Uttar Pradesh was 856.

    PTI
    April 22, 2022 / 07:05 AM IST
    Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday recorded 103 new cases of COVID-19 as the district accounted for over 50 per cent of the active infections in Uttar Pradesh, official data showed.

    Meanwhile, 47 people recuperated from COVID-19 in the district on Thursday.

    In the wake of a rise in the cases, the health department has urged residents to contact helpline number 1800492211 for any immediate Covid-related assistance.  Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 99,360 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19, while 490 of them have died due to the infection, according to official data.



    Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Noida
