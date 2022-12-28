Noida: No physical classes up to Class 8 in schools till January 1

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has ordered suspension of physical classes till January 1 for students up to Class 8 across all schools in Noida and Greater Noida in view of cold weather, an official said on Wednesday.

The order has been issued by District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar Suhas L Yathiraj, said District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh.

"According to the order, classes up to 8 will not be conducted physically in all the schools of all boards till 1 January 2023. All the principals should ensure compliance to the order," Singh said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has around 1,800 schools including higher education centres, spread across Noida and Greater Noida, as on date, the officer said.

The biting cold is the result of dry northerly and north-westerly winds from the Himalayas, which are bringing in frigid conditions to the northwestern plains.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said similar conditions will prevail for the next couple of days after which the intensity of fog may decrease, leading to a marginal increase in day temperatures and abatement of the cold wave.

