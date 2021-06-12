Noida Metro ridership increases to over 3,300

The ridership on the Noida-Greater Noida Metro, which resumed service two days ago, reached over 3,300 on Friday, officials said.

Passenger services on the Aqua Line of the Metro network were suspended on May 1 amid the second wave of coronavirus that ravaged the region and resumed on June 9 with curtailed trips.

“The total ridership on the Aqua Line till 8 pm on Friday was recorded at 3,336,” Noida Metro Rail Corporation's officer on special duty VPS Tomar said.

The Metro service had recorded a total ridership of 2,931 passengers on Thursday and 2,349 on Wednesday, Tomar said.

The ridership on April 30, the last day before the suspension of the services due to the second wave of the pandemic, was 2,838, according to the officer.