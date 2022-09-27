English
    Noida Metro crosses 48,000 single-day ridership

    The last highest rider ship for a day was recorded with 45,123 passengers on September 19 (Monday) and prior to that with 44,922 passengers on September 12 (Monday)

    PTI
    September 27, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST

    The Noida-Greater Noida Metro has crossed the 48,000 mark of single-day ridership for the first time since it launched operations more than three years ago, officials said on Tuesday.

    The Aqua Line recorded a ridership of 48,396 passengers on Monday (September 26), the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said.

    The last highest rider ship for a day was recorded with 45,123 passengers on September 19 (Monday) and prior to that with 44,922 passengers on September 12 (Monday), the metro operator said. "The NMRC has also maintained high standards of operational indices such as safety, punctuality, reliability, cleanliness and passenger amenities. It has inculcated trust and confidence among commuters," NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

    "The NMRC is committed to providing satisfactory services to the commuters and maintaining high standards of train operations," the senior IAS officer said. The average daily ridership in August was 34,337 passengers, which is the highest since the beginning of the revenue train operations on January 26, 2019, and also about 16,000 more while compared to pre-COVID 19 period, according to official figures.

    In the last six months, the metro network has seen a constant rise in average daily ridership. In March, it was 23,266 passengers, followed by April (26,162), May (29,089), June (30,366), July (32,202) and August (34,337), the figures showed. The Aqua Line runs over 29.7 kilometre through 21 stations between Noida Sector 51 and Depot Station in Greater Noida. It was built at a cost of Rs 5,503 crore and opened for the public in January 2019.
    PTI
    first published: Sep 27, 2022 06:59 pm
