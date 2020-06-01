App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Noida girl, 12, breaks piggy bank to fly migrant labourers home

Niharika Dwivedi, a class VIII student from Noida, has given a total of Rs 48,530 that she saved in the last two years helping the migrant labourers in reaching home.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A 12-year-old girl from Noida gave away her piggy bank’s savings of over Rs 48,000 to arrange flights back home for three Jharkhand migrant labourers including a cancer patient.

Niharika Dwivedi, a class VIII student from Noida, has given a total of Rs 48,530 for the cause. She saved the amount in the last two years.

"Watching news channels and the struggles of these people have inspired me to help migrant labourers in reaching home. They have contributed so much in society and it is our responsibility to help them in this crisis. I had collected 48,530 from my pocket money and I used it to help these three people out of which one is a cancer patient," Niharika said.

"We had been noticing that she used to get sad whenever she watched the news about labourers. One day she saw an aeroplane and asked us if we can send needy people by flight? She gave us her piggy bank and said I want to help labourers and we were proud and happy to hear that from our 12-year-old daughter." her mother Surbhi said.

"We enquired and found out from our common friends about three migrants who wanted to go back to their homes. One of them is a cancer patient. We arranged for flight tickets and sent them home" she Surbhi.

[With inputs from ANI]

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 02:31 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #migrants #Noida

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

