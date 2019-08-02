App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 08:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Noida gets its first 'Pink Toilet', 10 more to come up by October

"This 'Pink Toilet' has essentially been made keeping in mind the needs of women and girls. It will be open from 8 in the morning to 8 in the night and will be absolutely free of cost," Maheshwari said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Noida got its first "Pink Toilet" dedicated to women with facilities for sanitary napkins and baby care. The toilet, located in the Sector 50 market, was inaugurated by Noida Authority Chairman Alok Tandon and CEO Ritu Maheshwari.

"This 'Pink Toilet' has essentially been made keeping in mind the needs of women and girls. It will be open from 8 in the morning to 8 in the night and will be absolutely free of cost," Maheshwari said.

"There is a vending machine for sanitary napkins in the toilet as well and it also has a proper disposal system for the used ones," she said.

Maheshwari, who had joined as NOIDA CEO last month, had directed the public health department for constructing 'Pink Toilets'.

"More such toilets will come up in the city soon and their location is being surveyed. Ten more such toilets are expected to come up within the next two months," she added.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 10:16 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

