Noida gets its first 'Pink Toilet', 10 more to come up by October

Noida got its first "Pink Toilet" dedicated to women with facilities for sanitary napkins and baby care. The toilet, located in the Sector 50 market, was inaugurated by Noida Authority Chairman Alok Tandon and CEO Ritu Maheshwari.

"This 'Pink Toilet' has essentially been made keeping in mind the needs of women and girls. It will be open from 8 in the morning to 8 in the night and will be absolutely free of cost," Maheshwari said.

"There is a vending machine for sanitary napkins in the toilet as well and it also has a proper disposal system for the used ones," she said.

Maheshwari, who had joined as NOIDA CEO last month, had directed the public health department for constructing 'Pink Toilets'.